Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX).

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.65, and it changed around $1.06 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. SIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.24, offering almost -91.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.72% since then. We note from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SIX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.53 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.60% year-to-date, but still up 11.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is 20.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.53 percent over the past six months and at a -9.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $577.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to make $296.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $587.07 million and $317 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 130.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.07% per year for the next five years.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, and 98.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.12%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock is held by 382 institutions, with H Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.40% of the shares, which is about 9.47 million shares worth $205.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.92% or 9.07 million shares worth $196.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.39 million shares worth $95.47 million, making up 6.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $49.55 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.