Let’s Discuss The Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.44M. AGRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.40, offering almost -13718.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2949 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.87% year-to-date, but still down -31.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -15.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Agile Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.29 percent over the past six months and at a 93.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc. to make $3.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.51 million and $1.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 106.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 107.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.57% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.55%. Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.31% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 29419.0 shares worth $34273.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 15418.0 shares worth around $4577.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.