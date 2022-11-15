Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.15 or 16.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.95M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -701.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.76% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.47K.

Kidpik Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kidpik Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is -24.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PIK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -661.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -661.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp. to make $4.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.57 million and $5.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.50%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.36% of Kidpik Corp. shares, and 7.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.74%. Kidpik Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 20483.0 shares worth $27037.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.25% or 19500.0 shares worth $25740.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 19500.0 shares worth $25740.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17545.0 shares worth around $23159.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.