Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.8 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $475.41M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -309.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.32% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.01 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.25% year-to-date, but still up 13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -3.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -123.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -335.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG to make $58.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.24 million and $42.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 20.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.82%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 167 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $46.77 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.40% or 1.39 million shares worth $6.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $32.01 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.27 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.