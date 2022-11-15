Is Zillow Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: Z) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.22, and it changed around $1.34 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.74B. Z at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.88, offering almost -72.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.61% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.

Zillow Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended Z as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.90 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.24% year-to-date, but still up 9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 36.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that Z is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $414.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $423.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.88 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -89.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -90.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.39%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.50% of Zillow Group Inc. shares, and 100.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.53%. Zillow Group Inc. stock is held by 576 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.00% of the shares, which is about 36.39 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.26% or 22.97 million shares worth $887.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 7.54 million shares worth $291.32 million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $186.22 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.