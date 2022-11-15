Is Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.42, and it changed around -$0.49 or -4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $934.99M. EXFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.06, offering almost -390.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.37% since then. We note from Expensify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.69K.

Expensify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXFY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Expensify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.86 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.32% year-to-date, but still down -16.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is -24.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXFY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Expensify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.93 percent over the past six months and at a -76.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -86.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 134.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Expensify Inc. to make $49.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.45 million and $40.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.60%.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.29% of Expensify Inc. shares, and 49.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.91%. Expensify Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with OpenView Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.72% of the shares, which is about 10.04 million shares worth $178.69 million.

SVB Wealth LLC, with 4.49% or 3.06 million shares worth $54.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $31.82 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $16.02 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.