Is Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.90, and it changed around $0.47 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.40B. OWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -31.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.52% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.83 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.63% year-to-date, but still up 11.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 45.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OWL is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.78 percent over the past six months and at a -65.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $379.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Inc. to make $407.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $288.52 million and $293.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.80%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -386.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.45% per year for the next five years.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, and 90.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.12%. Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.40% of the shares, which is about 50.0 million shares worth $642.5 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.39% or 49.95 million shares worth $641.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 21.88 million shares worth $281.17 million, making up 4.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 21.39 million shares worth around $274.8 million, which represents about 4.88% of the total shares outstanding.