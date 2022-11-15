Is Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.56M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.17, offering almost -1604.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.90K.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.01% year-to-date, but still up 24.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is 45.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Applied Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.16 percent over the past six months and at a 39.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.80% in the next quarter.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.40% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.98%. Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 4.78 million shares worth $4.53 million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.p., with 9.07% or 4.36 million shares worth $4.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $3.48 million, making up 7.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.