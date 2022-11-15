Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.1 or -23.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.54M. INUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.72, offering almost -118.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.62K.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -23.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4340 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.30% year-to-date, but still up 18.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is 14.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inuvo Inc. to make $25.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.40%. Inuvo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.73% of Inuvo Inc. shares, and 16.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.24%. Inuvo Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $2.26 million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, with 4.41% or 5.29 million shares worth $2.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.