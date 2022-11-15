IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.5 million shares of the IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $886.78M. IAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -107.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.45% since then. We note from IAMGOLD Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended IAG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.85% year-to-date, but still up 13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 73.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAG is forecast to be at a low of $1.11 and a high of $2.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

IAMGOLD Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.51 percent over the past six months and at a -133.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect IAMGOLD Corporation to make $280.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $294.1 million and $294.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.50%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares, and 73.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.97%. IAMGOLD Corporation stock is held by 227 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 47.63 million shares worth $76.68 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 8.37% or 40.1 million shares worth $64.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 24.58 million shares worth $26.3 million, making up 5.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held roughly 19.86 million shares worth around $32.96 million, which represents about 4.15% of the total shares outstanding.