GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.54 million shares of the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.63, and it changed around $1.6 or 2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.00B. GFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.49, offering almost -19.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.75% since then. We note from GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.91 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 15.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 35.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.04 day(s).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.47 percent over the past six months and at a 5,840.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 785.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 461.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. to make $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.7 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, and 102.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.22%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 25.58 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Matrix Capital Management, with 2.37% or 12.59 million shares worth $507.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $297.09 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $139.26 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.