Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY): Decline Of -373.46% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 5.05 million shares of the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around $1.66 or 31.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. GETY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -443.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.29% since then. We note from Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.30K.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GETY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.71 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.60% year-to-date, but still up 25.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 24.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GETY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -373.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Getty Images Holdings Inc. to make $245.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.05% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, and 60.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.67%. Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $79.46 million.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, with 0.95% or 3.73 million shares worth $37.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $13.67 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $7.54 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.