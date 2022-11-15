Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around -$0.32 or -8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $681.10M. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.28, offering almost -168.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.24% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BFLY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.28% year-to-date, but still down -7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -16.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFLY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.07 percent over the past six months and at a -11.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -242.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Butterfly Network Inc. to make $27.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.50%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.72% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares, and 54.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.00%. Butterfly Network Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 13.17 million shares worth $40.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.34% or 12.71 million shares worth $39.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.76 million shares worth $50.57 million, making up 6.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $39.22 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.