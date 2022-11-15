Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.63, and it changed around -$0.72 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.32B. SYNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.18, offering almost -209.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.94% since then. We note from Syneos Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

Instantly SYNH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.66 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.25% year-to-date, but still up 12.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is -28.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Syneos Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.93 percent over the past six months and at a 7.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Syneos Health Inc. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%. Syneos Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.22% per year for the next five years.

SYNH Dividends

Syneos Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Syneos Health Inc. shares, and 98.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.91%. Syneos Health Inc. stock is held by 507 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.22% of the shares, which is about 11.55 million shares worth $388.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.40% or 9.67 million shares worth $325.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $101.55 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $100.3 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.