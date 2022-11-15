Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)

In the last trading session, 5.39 million shares of the Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.81, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39B. OLPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.41, offering almost -423.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.6% since then. We note from Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended OLPX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.95 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.05% year-to-date, but still up 32.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -35.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.8 day(s).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Olaplex Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.79 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $176.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc. to make $133.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $145.16 million and $166.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.10%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 428.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.90% per year for the next five years.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, and 103.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.82%. Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Advent International Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 76.95% of the shares, which is about 499.47 million shares worth $7.04 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 2.61% or 16.92 million shares worth $238.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Janus Henderson Research Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.48 million shares worth $77.09 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Research Fund held roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $48.97 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.