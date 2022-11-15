Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.08 or 12.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.04M. LPTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -385.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.54% since then. We note from Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.97K.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LPTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.24% year-to-date, but still down -7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is -19.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Leap Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.18 percent over the past six months and at a 4.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $375k and $375k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.60%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.49% per year for the next five years.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 45.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.80%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $9.14 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 4.04% or 4.0 million shares worth $4.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $2.63 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.97 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.