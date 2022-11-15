Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around $0.32 or 7.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54B. JOBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.56, offering almost -106.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.2% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.29% on intraday trading today. We can see from the shorts that 32.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.31 percent over the past six months and at a 32.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.40%.

Joby Aviation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.81% per year for the next five years.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.99% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares, and 29.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.04%. Joby Aviation Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.58% of the shares, which is about 46.04 million shares worth $226.06 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 6.74% or 40.96 million shares worth $201.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.21 million shares worth $30.47 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $23.5 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.