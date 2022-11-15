Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS)

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.23, and it changed around $0.46 or 6.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $826.28M. CHS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.19, offering almost 0.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.44% since then. We note from Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Instantly CHS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.84% year-to-date, but still up 11.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 37.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Chico’s FAS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.22 percent over the past six months and at a 112.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $508 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chico’s FAS Inc. to make $557 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. Chico’s FAS Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 112.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, and 85.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.73%. Chico’s FAS Inc. stock is held by 271 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.12% of the shares, which is about 20.17 million shares worth $100.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.69% or 8.37 million shares worth $41.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.13 million shares worth $44.17 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $17.22 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.