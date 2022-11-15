Future Outlook And Smartsheet Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.04, and it changed around -$0.43 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.83B. SMAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.89, offering almost -160.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.17% since then. We note from Smartsheet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Smartsheet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SMAR as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smartsheet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Instantly SMAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.64 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.92% year-to-date, but still up 19.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is -1.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMAR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Smartsheet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.57 percent over the past six months and at a -89.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $193.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Smartsheet Inc. to make $204.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.70%.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.07% of Smartsheet Inc. shares, and 91.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.62%. Smartsheet Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 15.18 million shares worth $477.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.76% or 11.44 million shares worth $359.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $143.01 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $121.96 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.