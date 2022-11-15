FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 9.48 million shares of the FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) were traded, and its beta was 3.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. FCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.63, offering almost -223.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.06% since then. We note from FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.08 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended FCEL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.77% year-to-date, but still up 14.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 24.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.48, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCEL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

FuelCell Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.19 percent over the past six months and at a -9.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc. to make $26.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 223.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.30%. FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 27 and January 02.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, and 42.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.86%. FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 38.6 million shares worth $144.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.97% or 32.34 million shares worth $121.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.24 million shares worth $38.4 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.77 million shares worth around $32.88 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.