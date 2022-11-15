Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.23M. FPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -227.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.21% since then. We note from Five Point Holdings LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.28K.

Five Point Holdings LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Five Point Holdings LLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

Instantly FPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.74% year-to-date, but still down -14.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) is -6.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FPH is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -468.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -468.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%.

FPH Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.28% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares, and 74.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.93%. Five Point Holdings LLC stock is held by 98 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.07% of the shares, which is about 13.86 million shares worth $54.21 million.

Third Avenue Management, LLC, with 11.05% or 7.63 million shares worth $29.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.25 million shares worth $17.94 million, making up 6.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. held roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $10.61 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.