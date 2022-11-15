Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Share Price Might Move Down By -59.78%

In the last trading session, 4.74 million shares of the Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.51, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.75, offering almost -179.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.68% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.73 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.90% year-to-date, but still up 18.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 32.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.8 day(s).

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Fisker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.36 percent over the past six months and at a -48.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11,664.20%, up from the previous year.

7 analysts expect Fisker Inc. to make $11.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27,948.80%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Fisker Inc. shares, and 49.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.82%. Fisker Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.00% of the shares, which is about 13.31 million shares worth $114.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.16% or 10.25 million shares worth $87.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $39.7 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $33.76 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.