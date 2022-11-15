Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.38 million shares of the Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.05 or -19.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.81M. FSRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.01, offering almost -5168.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Fast Radius Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Fast Radius Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FSRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fast Radius Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Instantly FSRD has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3290 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.02% year-to-date, but still down -32.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) is -54.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSRD is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1478.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1478.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fast Radius Inc. to make $7.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.77% of Fast Radius Inc. shares, and 27.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.61%. Fast Radius Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with ECP ControlCo, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.62% of the shares, which is about 15.6 million shares worth $9.82 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 2.64% or 2.0 million shares worth $1.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 82644.0 shares worth around $52032.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.