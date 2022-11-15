Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.56M. EQOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -1862.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.79% since then. We note from Eqonex Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 727.69K.

Eqonex Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EQOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eqonex Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Instantly EQOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.42% year-to-date, but still down -28.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 8.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQOS is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Eqonex Limited to make $7.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.29 million and $5.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.70%.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.82% of Eqonex Limited shares, and 3.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.89%. Eqonex Limited stock is held by 24 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.26% of the shares, which is about 0.59 million shares worth $0.49 million.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC, with 1.19% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13223.0 shares worth $11079.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.