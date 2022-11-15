DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.94, and it changed around -$2.1 or -6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.40, offering almost -331.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.97% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOCN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.37 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -7.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.29 day(s).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.60 percent over the past six months and at a 141.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 160.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $148.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. to make $163.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.60%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 75.20% per year for the next five years.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.78% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, and 53.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.92%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is held by 360 institutions, with IA Venture Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.64% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $594.8 million.

IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP, with 7.64% or 7.4 million shares worth $306.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.87 million shares worth $103.86 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $71.0 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.