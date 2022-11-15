Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 8.3 million shares of the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.83, and it changed around $2.74 or 10.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $939.54M. DWAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.87, offering almost -266.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.38% since then. We note from Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.65 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.89% year-to-date, but still down -4.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 59.12% down in the 30-day period.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) estimates and forecasts

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares, and 7.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.52%. Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.03% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $14.71 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc., with 0.90% or 0.27 million shares worth $6.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 16488.0 shares worth $0.4 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 6235.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.