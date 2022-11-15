Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 8.77 million shares of the Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.06 or 18.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.46M. CUEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.87, offering almost -635.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Cuentas Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29650.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.28K.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Instantly CUEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5100 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is -24.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.90%.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 20.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.91% of Cuentas Inc. shares, and 2.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.80%. Cuentas Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $45737.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.25% or 41899.0 shares worth $16139.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $43926.0, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 11438.0 shares worth around $4405.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.