Could Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SOLO) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.14 or 10.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.73M. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -181.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.37% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.26K.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOLO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4450 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.28% year-to-date, but still up 22.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 36.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.63 percent over the past six months and at a -54.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 203.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. to make $2.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 11.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.16%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.15% of the shares, which is about 3.93 million shares worth $5.31 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 3.45% or 1.12 million shares worth $1.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.15 million shares worth $5.06 million, making up 12.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.