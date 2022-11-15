Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 20.66 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.32, and it changed around $0.72 or 6.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.39B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.86, offering almost -110.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.02% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.43 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.37 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.32% year-to-date, but still up 21.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 48.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 122.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.21, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.77 percent over the past six months and at a 35.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 545.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $4.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.29 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 207.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 196.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 47.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.19%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 951 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 91.44 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.63% or 51.46 million shares worth $588.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 24.76 million shares worth $283.17 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $221.35 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.