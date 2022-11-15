Can AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.16, and it changed around $0.96 or 5.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. HKD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2555.30, offering almost -13971.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.65% since then. We note from AMTD Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.43K.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Instantly HKD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.90 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.11% year-to-date, but still down -2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) is -43.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD Digital Inc. shares, and 292.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 292.72%.