Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.21M. BNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.67, offering almost -645.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.27% since then. We note from Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.82K.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Instantly BNR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.39% year-to-date, but still up 12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is 4.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.04 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Burning Rock Biotech Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.80 percent over the past six months and at a 7.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited to make $25.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited earnings are expected to increase by -11.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.10% per year for the next five years.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares, and 57.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.04%. Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 4.41 million shares worth $12.83 million.

Kynam Capital Management, LP, with 4.89% or 4.3 million shares worth $12.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $13.97 million, making up 4.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $2.54 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.