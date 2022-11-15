Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -82.10%

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.77, offering almost -892.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.29% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.10% year-to-date, but still down -2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -12.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -346.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -96.30%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.44% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 47.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.96%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 59.78 million shares worth $114.17 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 5.44% or 39.42 million shares worth $75.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 25.9 million shares worth $49.47 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.34 million shares worth around $17.84 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.