Are Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.55, and it changed around $0.58 or 9.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.68M. DSKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.17, offering almost -101.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.4% since then. We note from Daseke Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.89K.

Daseke Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DSKE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Daseke Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) trade information

Instantly DSKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.08 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.76% year-to-date, but still up 15.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) is 10.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSKE is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) estimates and forecasts

Daseke Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.47 percent over the past six months and at a -19.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $397.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Daseke Inc. to make $427.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $394.3 million and $421 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. Daseke Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

DSKE Dividends

Daseke Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 27.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.33% of Daseke Inc. shares, and 45.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.23%. Daseke Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $19.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.36% or 2.74 million shares worth $17.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $8.59 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $5.68 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.