Are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.03, and it changed around $0.28 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. CPRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.22, offering almost -7.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.31% since then. We note from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) trade information

Instantly CPRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.66 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 132.64% year-to-date, but still up 4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is 25.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.78 day(s).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 125.00 percent over the past six months and at a 91.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 122.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $59.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.31 million and $43.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%.

CPRX Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 72.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.31%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.80% of the shares, which is about 10.2 million shares worth $164.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.68% or 6.95 million shares worth $112.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.9 million shares worth $111.35 million, making up 6.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.77 million shares worth around $76.92 million, which represents about 4.58% of the total shares outstanding.