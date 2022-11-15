American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.87, and it changed around $0.24 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. AXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.96, offering almost -21.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Instantly AXL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.27 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.79% year-to-date, but still up 1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is 29.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.63 percent over the past six months and at a -7.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 333.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. to make $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.10%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.15% per year for the next five years.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.49%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.98% of the shares, which is about 18.31 million shares worth $137.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.43% or 14.24 million shares worth $107.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.35 million shares worth $57.06 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $24.18 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.