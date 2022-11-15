Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Share Price Might Move Down By -27.71%

In today’s recent session, 4.61 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.60, and it changed around $0.54 or 6.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.80B. ALIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.18, offering almost -30.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.63% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Alight Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alight Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.10 on Monday, 11/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.44% year-to-date, but still down -11.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 7.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.47 day(s).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $737.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $922.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $686.57 million and $864 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.72% per year for the next five years.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.75% of Alight Inc. shares, and 102.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.40%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 54.83 million shares worth $370.13 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 11.27% or 52.48 million shares worth $354.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.33 million shares worth $69.71 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.25 million shares worth around $55.65 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.