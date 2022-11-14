You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY).

In the last trading session, 35.46 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.18, and it changed around $0.29 or 7.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.95, offering almost -233.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.6% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.62 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.54% year-to-date, but still up 9.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 28.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.93 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc. to make $207.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.40%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 09 and January 13.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.99% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares, and 11.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.85%. Tilray Brands Inc. stock is held by 410 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $26.07 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.36% or 8.29 million shares worth $25.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.35 million shares worth $26.07 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Health Care Index Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $6.77 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.