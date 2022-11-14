Why Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.01 or 14.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.39M. STAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.18, offering almost -3700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Statera Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Instantly STAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1388 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.01% year-to-date, but still down -11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) is -30.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.30%.

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.16% of Statera Biopharma Inc. shares, and 6.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.46%. Statera Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.22% of the shares, which is about 1.64 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.77% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $14326.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.