Why Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.3 or 28.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.70M. BWV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.90, offering almost -6535.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.58% since then. We note from Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.61% year-to-date, but still up 19.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is -3.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.10% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares, and 24.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.66%. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $1.3 million.

American Financial Group Inc., with 2.93% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8063.0 shares worth $13787.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3818.0 shares worth around $8132.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.