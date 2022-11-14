Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.70M. ADAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.75, offering almost -92.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.11% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.22K.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.07% year-to-date, but still up 56.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 124.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.98 day(s).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.01 percent over the past six months and at a -7.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 174.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to make $4.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.2 million and $1.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 235.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 186.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by -11.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, and 70.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.65%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is held by 99 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 23.86% of the shares, which is about 38.97 million shares worth $66.26 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 10.46% or 17.08 million shares worth $29.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $4.48 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.