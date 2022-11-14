Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.19 or 12.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.20M. VAXX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.84, offering almost -1001.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Vaxxinity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.80K.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Instantly VAXX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.91% year-to-date, but still up 10.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) is -14.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.5 day(s).

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Vaxxinity Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.22 percent over the past six months and at a 67.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.92% of Vaxxinity Inc. shares, and 23.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.53%. Vaxxinity Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 17.85 million shares worth $28.02 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 2.87% or 3.22 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $2.34 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 68096.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.