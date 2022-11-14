ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 30.53 million shares of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $1.01 or 46.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.31M. TBLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.15, offering almost -2334.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.26% since then. We note from ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TBLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 46.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.00 on Friday, 11/11/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -7.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.98% year-to-date, but still up 8.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -5.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBLT is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.92 percent over the past six months and at a 87.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.28 million and $13 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 17.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares, and 2.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.71%. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 79826.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.50% or 61390.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8301.0 shares worth $18511.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 8001.0 shares worth around $56727.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.