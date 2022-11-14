ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.58 million shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) were traded, and its beta was 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.01 or 9.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.52M. THMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -1618.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1069 on Friday, 11/11/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.47% year-to-date, but still up 13.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -58.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.56 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. to make $3.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.21% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.80%. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $53853.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.61% or 0.19 million shares worth $52330.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 77065.0 shares worth $21262.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 31919.0 shares worth around $8806.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.