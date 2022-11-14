The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $234.53, and it changed around -$2.71 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.94B. SHW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $354.15, offering almost -51.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $195.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.75% since then. We note from The Sherwin-Williams Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) trade information

Instantly SHW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 244.86 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.63% year-to-date, but still up 9.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is 15.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) estimates and forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.20 percent over the past six months and at a 6.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams Company to make $5.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.76 billion and $5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The Sherwin-Williams Company earnings are expected to increase by -5.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.46% per year for the next five years.

SHW Dividends

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.44% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares, and 79.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.41%. The Sherwin-Williams Company stock is held by 1,709 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 20.77 million shares worth $4.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.34% or 16.44 million shares worth $3.68 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.9 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.