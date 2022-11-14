The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around $0.26 or 7.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $649.81M. LEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.17, offering almost -257.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.87% since then. We note from The Lion Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.98% year-to-date, but still up 15.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is 44.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

The Lion Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.21 percent over the past six months and at a 96.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.70% of The Lion Electric Company shares, and 8.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.98%. The Lion Electric Company stock is held by 119 institutions, with Power Corp of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 34.56% of the shares, which is about 67.3 million shares worth $283.34 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.79% or 3.49 million shares worth $14.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $13.29 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $3.46 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.