TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock Forecast: $15.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 2.0 million shares of the TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.77, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.19B. FTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.36, offering almost -5.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.53% since then. We note from TechnipFMC plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.20 million.

TechnipFMC plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FTI as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.22 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 99.66% year-to-date, but still up 1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 19.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

TechnipFMC plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.38 percent over the past six months and at a 144.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TechnipFMC plc to make $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.80%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of TechnipFMC plc shares, and 100.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.31%. TechnipFMC plc stock is held by 366 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 64.76 million shares worth $435.85 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.00% or 45.22 million shares worth $304.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 30.19 million shares worth $203.17 million, making up 6.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 13.18 million shares worth around $88.71 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.