Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.14, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.05B. LUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.10, offering almost -31.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.82% since then. We note from Southwest Airlines Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LUV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.26 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.46% year-to-date, but still up 3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 18.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUV is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.77 percent over the past six months and at a 206.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 321.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 165.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. to make $5.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.05 billion and $4.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 26.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares, and 79.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.87%. Southwest Airlines Co. stock is held by 1,220 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 64.22 million shares worth $2.32 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.92% or 52.92 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 26.26 million shares worth $948.42 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.45 million shares worth around $630.45 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.