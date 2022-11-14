Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.91, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.25B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.64, offering almost -89.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SBSW as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.97 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.92% year-to-date, but still up 13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 16.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.10 percent over the past six months and at a -38.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.20%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 7.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, and 8.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.17%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is held by 261 institutions, with Condire Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 5.49 million shares worth $54.69 million.

AQR Capital Management, LLC, with 0.67% or 4.71 million shares worth $46.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $22.43 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $21.1 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.