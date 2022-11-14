ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.50, and it changed around $2.4 or 12.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.72M. PIXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $203.00, offering almost -844.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.58% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 739.68K.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.99 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.68% year-to-date, but still up 98.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 73.64% up in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 14.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.01% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.31%. ShiftPixy Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 8415.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.02% or 2057.0 shares worth $65001.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5881.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2428.0 shares worth around $76724.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.