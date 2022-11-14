Shares Of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Could Show A Gain Of 0.38%

In the last trading session, 3.97 million shares of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were traded, and its beta was -0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.10, and it changed around $1.22 or 4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.58B. GME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.05, offering almost -141.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.67% since then. We note from GameStop Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

GameStop Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GameStop Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.30 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.64% year-to-date, but still down -1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 2.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -63.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GME is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 77.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.11 percent over the past six months and at a -27.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $2.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.3 billion and $2.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 12.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.62% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 27.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.41%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 342 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.84% of the shares, which is about 23.88 million shares worth $623.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.78% or 20.64 million shares worth $538.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.65 million shares worth $199.67 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.35 million shares worth around $191.89 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.